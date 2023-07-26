Sinéad O’Connor has died aged 56

James Cox

Singer Sinéad O'Connor has died at the age of 56.

The acclaimed musician released 10 studio albums.

Song Nothing Compares 2 U was named the number one world single in 1990 by the Billboard Music Awards.

In a statement, the singer’s family said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

Ms O'Connor is survived by her three children Jake, Roisin and Yeshua. Her son Shane died last year aged 17.

Sinéad O' Connor in performance at the Olympia Theatre, Dublin in 2011. Photo: Collins

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: “Really sorry to hear of the passing of Sinead O’Connor.

“Her music was loved around the world and her talent was unmatched and beyond compare.”

The Dublin-born singer was propelled to international stardom in 1990 with her version of Nothing Compares 2 U.

Written by Prince, Ms O’Connor made the song her own and topped the charts in countries around the world.

The simple, yet unforgettable, accompanying video featured almost nothing else but a close-up shot of the shaven-headed singer performing the ballad with tears rolling down her cheeks. - Additional reporting from Press Association