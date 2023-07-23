Sun, 23 Jul, 2023 - 16:46

Irish citizens impacted by Rhodes wildfires

A spokesperson said the Department has been contacted by a number of Irish citizens impacted by the fires
Irish citizens impacted by Rhodes wildfires

James Cox

The Department of Foreign Affairs is advising Irish citizens in Rhodes to be alert and stay away from areas affected by wildfires.

A spokesperson said the Department has been contacted by a number of Irish citizens impacted by the fires.

They also said that anyone planning to travel to the island should check with their travel operator or hotel to see if the area they are planning to travel to is impacted by the wildfires.

Thirty thousand people have been moved to safety on Rhodes.

Amy Leyden was on holiday with her family when they were told to evacuate overnight,

Ms Leyden told Newstalk: "The police ran into our hotel and said 'you need to go now, you're not going to make it'. It was just terrifying.

"We've got our 11-year-old daughter with us and we were walking down the road at 2am and I didn't think we were going to make it."

More in this section

Arts Council chief warns ‘pandemic habits may lead to arts losing a generation’ Arts Council chief warns ‘pandemic habits may lead to arts losing a generation’
Irish founder of Ukraine suicide prevention hotline says calls are up six-fold Irish founder of Ukraine suicide prevention hotline says calls are up six-fold
What the papers say: Sunday's front pages What the papers say: Sunday's front pages
GreeceRhodeswildfiresDepartment of Foreign Affairs
Final ‘mix’ of energy support not yet decided, McGrath says

Final ‘mix’ of energy support not yet decided, McGrath says

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more