Growing waiting list for eating disorder services as HSE struggles with recruitment

Michael Bolton

Over 100 people are on waiting lists for eating disorder services in Ireland, according to figure from the HSE.

The HSE had received criticism earlier this year when they announced there would be no additional funding allocated to public eating disorder services this year.

In 2018, they committed to setting up 16 eating disorder teams by 2023. However, just five, under-staffed teams are currently in operation.

The figures, released under the Freedom of Information Act, show that as of May 31st, there are 105 people currently waiting for an appointment, according to data provided by the National Clinical Programme.

In a statement to Breakingnews.ie by the Department of Health, a spokesperson said: "The National Clinical Programme for Eating Disorders aims to establish a national eating disorder treatment network. This network will consist of eight adult teams and eight CAMHS teams in line with the agreed Model of Care 2018. These multidisciplinary teams (MDTs) will provide specialist eating-disorder assessment and treatment in the community.

"Since 2016, over €8 million has been made available for Eating Disorder posts. This investment funded the set-up of eating disorder teams. This funding has also enabled the establishment of teams at varying stages of recruitment.

"It should be noted that it is a challenge to recruit Consultant Psychiatrists and dieticians. Work is ongoing in the Health Service Executive (HSE) as a matter of priority to ensure these posts are filled."