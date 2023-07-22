What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

Sat, 22 Jul, 2023 - 08:39

A variety of stories feature across Saturday’s front pages.
The continued fallout from the American tourist who was assaulted in Dublin and two men who were jailed for trying to collect a dead man's pension in Carlow are among this morning's headlines

The Irish Times leads with claims that future state funding for RTÉ will depend on what reforms are carried out.

The Irish Examiner leads with the case in Carlow where two men were convicted for bringing a dead man's body into a post office in an attempt to claim his pension.

The Echo leads with a rise in the amount of complaints to Threshold of renters losing their despoit.

The Irish Daily Mail leads with comments from Helen McEntee as she claimed Dublin City is safe following an assault on an American tourist that left him with life-changing injuries.

Both the Irish Daily Mirror and the Irish Daily Star lead with the Carlow Post Office story.

British papers

Saturday’s newspaper front pages are led by reaction to Friday’s results from three by-elections.

The Guardian leads with “shattering defeats” for the Tories, after Labour overturned a 20,000 majority to win the Selby and Ainsty by-election. The Conservatives also suffered defeat in Somerton and Frome, but held on to Boris Johnson’s old Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is preparing to launch a “more aggressive” political campaign in the wake of the results, according to The Times.

Meanwhile, The Telegraph, FT Weekend and Daily Mail report senior Tories have urged the PM to abandon “key net zero pledges” in an effort to return to “true blue” ways.

The Daily Express carries comment from Mr Sunak, who has vowed to “double down” on his plans for Government.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is “ready for power”, according to The Independent.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror urges Britons to get behind the Lionesses’ Women’s World Cup campaign, which gets underway on Saturday morning.

The Sun leads with “getaway chaos” as holidaymakers are hit by mammoth delays.

And the Daily Star says a US Pentagon chief has admitted he is afraid of a “technical extra-terrestrial surprise”.

