Fri, 21 Jul, 2023 - 09:54

Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run in Co Wexford

ardaí in Gorey are appealing for witnesses after a person was struck by a vehicle in the town late on Thursday night
James Cox

Gardaí in Gorey are appealing for witnesses after a person was struck by a vehicle in the town late on Thursday night.

The incident occurred between midnight and 1am at North Parade on the Hollyfort road out of Gorey, and the vehicle failed to remain at the scene.

The pedestrian has been taken to hospital and the road will remain closed until later this morning as an examination of the scene takes place.

Gardaí are asking anyone who was in the area at the time or anyone who has dashcam footage to get in touch.

Gorey Garda Station can be contacted on 053 9421222.

