Leo Varadkar condemns attack on councillor’s home

By David Young, PA

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has condemned an attack on the family home of an independent councillor in south Co Dublin.

Independent councillor for Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown Hugh Lewis has said a rock was thrown through the window of the house on Monday night.

His widower father has lived in the home alone since his wife died a few months ago.

The rock smashed through the window while his father was the only person inside.

A note attached to the rock called on Mr Lewis to stop supporting refugees, he said.

Speaking to reporters following a trip to Ukraine, Mr Varadkar said: “I want to condemn, unreservedly, the attack that happened on Councillor Lewis’s home.

“Whatever views people may have, there is no excuse for attacking any individual or attacking their property.

“That’s absolutely wrong and should be condemned by everyone unreservedly.”

At a separate property nearby in the Ballybrack area, several gardaí responded to further damage on Tuesday as groups of anti-migrant protesters damaged a building they did not want to be repurposed for refugees.

Protests continued in the area on Wednesday night and a large garda presence remained at the scene.

The Department of Integration has not confirmed plans for the building to be used for this purpose.

Investigations are underway into criminal damage which was caused to the property.