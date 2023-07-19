Wed, 19 Jul, 2023 - 15:25

Probe under way into image of drone in Ukraine with Ireland stamp

The Taoiseach told reporters in Kyiv: ‘We don’t believe any Irish companies have evaded sanctions.’
By David Young, PA, in Kyiv

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said an investigation is under way into an image of a drone downed in Ukraine which had a “Made In Ireland” stamp on it.

A post on Twitter shared the image and stated that the drone was shot down over the Mykolaiv region in southern Ukraine, near the Black Sea.

Asked about the issue during a press conference in Kyiv, the Taoiseach said: “We are aware of that, and we are investigating it at the moment.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar visit to Kyiv
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy (right) during a meeting at Horodetskyi House in Kyiv. Photo: Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA

“We don’t believe any Irish companies have evaded sanctions, but there are third parties that find ways around the sanctions, and it’s really important that we crack down on that and we do take it very seriously.”

Former foreign affairs minister Charlie Flanagan called it “a matter of some concern”.

Under EU sanctions imposed on Russia, there is a ban on the sale, supply or export of drone engines and electronic components, along with other items, that may contribute to Moscow’s military or the development of its defence and security sector.

The list of restricted items also includes toy drones and various technologies.

