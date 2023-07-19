Building in Dublin vandalised by anti-migrant protesters

James Cox

A building has been damaged in south Dublin by a group of anti-migrant protesters.

It is understood the Ridge Hall building in Ballybrack was targeted, as some believed it was being re-purposed to house asylum seekers.

Several roads were closed in the area yesterday evening as the protest took place.

Gardaí kept a presence at the scene until late last night.

Dún Laoghaire TD Jennifer Carroll MacNeill condemned the "unacceptable destruction and disruption" in a series of tweets.

She wrote: "Unacceptable destruction and disruption in Ballybrack tonight. Always happy to engage in a constructive way but vandalism of an empty building in an effort to frighten and intimidate local residents is not the way forward.

"I am seeking more information from @DeptHousingIRL & @dcediy following an initial update tonight that Ridge Hall is currently being refurbished under the Department of Housing with Equality not yet notified of its availability yet.

"In the meantime, delighted to see positive integration of refugees in Eblana Avenue, with some recently being accepted into Dún Laoghaire Further Education Institute. And no protests welcome on Eblana Avenue tomorrow for anyone cooking up any ideas."

She concluded with the Refugees Welcome hashtag.

Anti-migrant protests have sprung up all over the country in the last few months, but incidents in Dublin have been been more frequent.

In May, a temporary encampment for asylum seekers without accommodation was set alight by protesters on Sandwith Street.