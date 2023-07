Kenneth Fox

A pedestrian is in a critical condition after being hit by a truck on Friday morning in Wexford.

The collision happened on the N11 at Oylegate.

The man in his 30s was seriously injured and was taken to Beaumont Hospital.

The road was closed for a technical exam and has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the area between 8:30am and 9am this morning to contact them.