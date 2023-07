Gardaí are investigating after a Bus Éireann coach was stolen from Co Donegal in the middle of the night and driven all the way to Dublin.

The bus was taken from Letterkenny Bus Station shortly before 1am on Monday morning.

Gardaí said the vehicle was later recovered in Dublin and has been removed for a forensic examination.

Bus Éireann has handed CCTV footage over to gardaí and is "cooperating fully", a statement said.