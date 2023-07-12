Wed, 12 Jul, 2023 - 19:03

Man (50s) dies after falling into sea in Co Clare

The man is understood to have fallen into the sea while fishing from a cliff at Dunlicky, near Kilkee
Man (50s) dies after falling into sea in Co Clare

Pat Flynn

One man has died and a second person has been rescued following an incident in West Clare on Wednesday afternoon.

The alarm was raised at around 3.15pm when emergency services received a report that a person had fallen into the sea from a cliff at Dunlicky, southwest of Kilkee.

It is understood the victim was fishing with another man at the time.

An onlooker who saw the incident unfold called emergency services.

A search and rescue operation was quickly mounted by the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue coordination centre in Co Kerry. The Kilkee unit of the Coast Guard was tasked, along with the Shannon-based search and rescue helicopter. The National Ambulance Service and Gardaí were also alerted.

Kilkee Coast Guard volunteers launched their rescue boat and made their way to the scene while other members travelled to the location by road.

It is understood the rescue boat was delayed from launching by a number of people swimming close to the slipway.

Rescue 115 carried out a search of the area and soon located the man and recovered him from the water. However, efforts to resuscitate the man were unsuccessful and he was formally pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s body was removed to University Hospital Kerry in Tralee where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed the man was aged in his 50s.

Meanwhile, a second person, believed to have climbed down the rocks to help the victims, was found stranded on a cliff edge and was unable to climb back to safety.

He was spotted by the helicopter crew who alerted ground teams. An operation was then mounted to rescue him.

Kilkee Coast Guard volunteers managed to get a rope down to the man and secured him while additional resources were requested to attend.

The man is not believed to have been seriously injured.

The Doolin and Ballybunion units of the Coast Guard were also tasked but were stood down en route when it was confirmed that man had been successfully rescued.

More in this section

Taoiseach amends comments on people in emergency accommodation refusing homes Taoiseach amends comments on people in emergency accommodation refusing homes
Man sent sexual, threatening messages and ‘kill fantasy’ voicemail to barrister Man sent sexual, threatening messages and ‘kill fantasy’ voicemail to barrister
As it happened: RTÉ faces questions on future of GAAGO at Oireachtas Media Committee As it happened: RTÉ faces questions on future of GAAGO at Oireachtas Media Committee
irish coast guardclarekilkeerescue 115fishingclare county fire and rescue servicedunlickykilkee coast guard
Getaway driver in armed robbery of busy supermarket jailed

Getaway driver in armed robbery of busy supermarket jailed

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more