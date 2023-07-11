Tue, 11 Jul, 2023 - 08:17

Gardaí renew appeal for help to find killer of Antoinette Smith

The mother of two disappeared in Dublin in 1987 after attending a David Bowie concert in Slane
David Young, PA

Gardaí have renewed an appeal for help to catch the killer of a young mother murdered after attending a David Bowie concert.

It is 36 years since Antoinette Smith disappeared. The remains of the 27-year-old mother of two were found nine months later in a drain on the Glendoo Mountain in Co Wicklow.

On Saturday, July 11th, 1987, Ms Smith and a friend attended the concert at Slane in Co Meath.

They returned to Dublin by bus, arriving in Parnell Square at around 11pm, and went to the nearby La Mirage Discotheque.

Antoinette Smith appeal
Antoinette Smith went missing after a night out on July 12th, 1987 (Garda/PA)

While in the club, they met two men that they knew. They remained in their company until they all left shortly after 2am.

Ms Smith’s friend parted company with the other three after they left the club, while Ms Smith and the two men remained for some time before all three walked a short distance to a taxi rank on O’Connell Street.

Gardaí said the men got a taxi to the Ballymun area while Ms Smith continued to walk by the Gresham Hotel on O’Connell Street towards O’Connell Street Bridge.

She was subsequently reported missing by her husband.

Ms Smith’s children Lisa and Rachel were aged seven and four respectively when their mother disappeared.

Gardaí at Bray Garda station have used the anniversary to renew their appeal to the public for assistance.

They encouraged anyone with information to come forward, as they said that relationships and associations people may have had 36 years ago could now have changed.

Gardaí said they would treat anyone assisting the investigation in a “sensitive manner”.

