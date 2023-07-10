Man jailed for abuse of his young niece 40 years ago

Jamil Bhaloo-McCartney and Sonya McLean

A man has been jailed for 15 months for the indecent assault of his 11-year-old niece in her grandparents home over 40 years ago.

Richard Meredith (71), of Windmill Park, Crumlin, Dublin 12, had denied a number of counts of indecent assault but was convicted by a jury at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court following a trial.

He was found guilty on four counts of indecent assault against the girl, at her grandparents’ home in Windmill Park, Crumlin, between the dates of November 24th, 1976, and May 31st, 1978. The victim was aged between 10 and 11-and-a-half at the time.

Aoife McNickle BL, prosecuting, told the court that the victim did not wish to have her name published but gave permission for her uncle to be named.

The prosecution told the court that the victim began living with her grandparents at their home when she was seven years old, during which Sunday dinners were hosted for the whole family, including Meredith.

The court heard the first three incidents took place in the kitchen of the home. The first involved Meredith forcing the victim and another child to kiss him on the lips multiple times while he blocked the kitchen door, repeatedly telling them “I’m your uncle”.

The second incident involved Meredith saying he wanted to “play another game” with the victim – who was alone this time – by rubbing each other’s chests.

The third incident involved Meredith touching the victim’s chest underneath her top while other family members were in the living room next to the kitchen.

The final incident occurred when Meredith brought the victim to the bathroom of the home, where he kissed her and felt her private parts underneath her clothes. Meredith then asked the victim to touch his penis but she refused.

I was a child without my voice

Sergeant Paul Kelly said the victim made a formal complaint against Meredith in 2017.

Meredith voluntarily gave an interview to Gardaí in November 2017, where he denied the allegations against him.

The court heard that Meredith has no previous convictions.

In a victim impact statement, the victim described how the incidents had “distorted my life” and changed her.

“I was a child without my voice,” she said.

The victim said in her statement that when she informed her grandmother of what Meredith had done to her, her grandmother said she would tell the victim’s mother, however, her mother was never informed.

The court heard that the victim felt traumatised after the incident, saying she had been “physically and mentally abused” in her statement.

She said she was afraid to touch anyone, developed poor eyesight due to stress and had to take medication for post-traumatic stress disorder.

Sgt Kelly agreed with John Griffin BL, defending, that his client co-operated with gardaí during the investigation.

Defence counsel outlined Meredith’s good work history and how his client was “heavily supported” by his family.

Vindication

Sentencing Meredith on Monday, Judge Pauline Codd said there is no doubt the victim suffered greatly. “Quite understandably she felt intensely the impact of the abuse on her. It has negatively impacted her emotional and psychological welfare.”

The judge commended the woman on her “bravery in coming forward” and wished her well in her recovery. “I hope the sentence will be a watershed...give her a sense of vindication,” Judge Codd said.

She noted that she was bound by the law that existed at the time – noting that the maximum penalty available to the court is two years, “even though society now has a greater understanding of how such abuse impacted on children and how it affects them right into their later life,” Judge Codd said.

Judge Codd said the abuse involved “a most serious breach of trust” and that the woman had been abused at the hands of someone “from whom she was entitled to expect care and respect”.

She said it was also an offence “committed against a child by an adult” noting that “children must be protected as they cannot speak up for themselves, which was particularly true for society at that time”.

Judge Codd said the abuse was “an attack on her bodily integrity and dignity” and added that it involved grooming and an escalation of the type of abuse involved.

She also took into account that Meredith does not accept the verdict of the jury and has therefore expressed no remorse for his offending behaviour.

Judge Codd took into account a medical report which concluded that the man was functioning within “the boarder line range of intelligence” and had “limited sexual education” at the time before she imposed a sentence of 15 months.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can call the national 24-hour Rape Crisis Helpline at 1800-77 8888, access text service and webchat options at drcc.ie/services/helpline/, or visit Rape Crisis Help.