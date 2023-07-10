Thunderstorm and rain warning in place for 17 counties

Kenneth Fox

A thunderstorm and rain warning is currently in place for 17 counties.

The status yellow alert is in place for all of Leinster as well as Cavan, Leitrim, Monaghan, Tipperary and Waterford.

Met Éireann is forecasting heavy showers along with thunderstorms.

The forecaster is advising people to be wary of possible spot flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions.

The warning is valid from 8am on Monday morning to 10pm this evening.

Level: Yellow⚠️

Type: Thunderstorm

Heavy showers with thunderstorms likely



Possible impacts:



• Spot flooding

• Poor visibility

• Difficult travelling conditions



Expected Onset: Monday 10/7/2023 08:00

Expires: Monday 10/7/2023 21:00 ⤵️https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/py6ycR3AIz — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 10, 2023

Monday will be cloudy at first with rain across much of Connacht, Leinster and Ulster.

The rain will move northeastwards through the morning and will be followed by scattered heavy showers and some sunny intervals.

Thunderstorms are possible and may cause spot flooding. Highest temperatures of 16 to 21 degrees, warmest in Leinster and Munster, in light to moderate southerly or variable breezes.

It will be a fairly dull start on Tuesday with scattered showers continuing.

In the afternoon, the showers will become confined mainly to Leinster with some heavy downpours possible.

Most areas will gradually brighten through the day with decent sunny spells later in the afternoon and evening, although further outbreaks of rain may push in to western fringes by nightfall.

Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees in light to moderate northwesterly breezes.

More broadly, Met Éireann said the rest of the week will be quite showery, though there will be some dry and sunny intervals as well.

Wednesday will be another day of scattered showers with the best of the dry intervals in the south.

The morning will stay fairly cloudy with sunnier conditions developing for the afternoon and evening. Maximum temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees in light to moderate west to northwest breezes.

Thursday will bring a further mix of sunny spells and showers. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees in light west to southwest breezes.

A cloudier day on Friday with more persistent and potentially heavy outbreaks of rain for much of the country. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees in mainly light southerly breezes.