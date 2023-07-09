Sun, 09 Jul, 2023 - 15:12

Garda appeal over missing teenager on Achill Island

Sebastian Palma Sigmond (18) has been missing since Friday.
Garda appeal over missing teenager on Achill Island

By Rebecca Black, PA

Gardaí have made an appeal for help from the public to find a missing teenager on Achill Island.

Sebastian Palma Sigmond (18) has been missing since Friday.

He was last seen by his family at approximately 5pm when he left to go walking in the Dooagh area of Achill.

He is described as approximately 5ft 9ins tall, with short black hair and brown eyes. When last seen, he was wearing a navy jacket and trousers, brown boots and a peaked cap.

Mr Sigmond’s family are concerned for his welfare and have asked gardaí for assistance in locating him.

Anyone who has seen Sebastian or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Westport Garda Station on 098 25555, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

More in this section

Man dies in motorcycle collision in Mullingar Man dies in motorcycle collision in Mullingar
Vogue Williams' Dublin home on sale for almost €1.3m Vogue Williams' Dublin home on sale for almost €1.3m
Met Éireann issues thunderstorm warning as unsettled weather set to continue Met Éireann issues thunderstorm warning as unsettled weather set to continue
achill islandgardaco mayomissing
Four people arrested after ‘terrifying’ burglary in Co Derry

Four people arrested after ‘terrifying’ burglary in Co Derry

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more