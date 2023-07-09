Sun, 09 Jul, 2023 - 15:15

Four people arrested after ‘terrifying’ burglary in Co Derry

The incident took place in the Swilly Close area of Portstewart on Saturday evening.
By Rebecca Black, PA

Four people have been arrested following a “terrifying” burglary on the north coast of Co Derry.

A man and a woman were inside a house in the Swilly Close area of Portstewart on Saturday when the quartet of two men and two women armed with weapons, attempted to break in.

A police spokesperson said officers received a report of the incident shortly before 8.30pm.

“A man and woman were both inside the property during the attack. The man sustained minor injuries after confronting the suspects and received medical treatment at the scene,” they said.

“Thankfully, the woman was uninjured but was left shaken by what happened.

“On officers’ arrival, the suspects had left in a car and extensive damage was caused to windows at both the front and back of the property.”

A 28-year-old woman, 34-year-old man, 31-year-old man and 61-year-old woman were all arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary after a car was stopped in the Portmore Road. They were questioned by police.

The police spokesperson added: “This was a terrifying experience for the occupants of the property and our investigation is now under way to establish what happened, who was involved and a motive.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and saw anything suspicious, to call police on 101, quoting reference number 1752 of 08/07/23.”

