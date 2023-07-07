Fri, 07 Jul, 2023 - 06:55

Teenage driver arrested as pedestrian (60s) injured in hit-and-run

A teenager was arrested after a pedestrian, aged in his 60s, was injured in a hit-and-run in Ballymun, Co Dublin on Thursday
James Cox

A teenager was arrested after a pedestrian, aged in his 60s, was injured in a hit-and-run in Ballymun, Co Dublin on Thursday.

Shortly after 3pm, gardaí and emergency services were alerted following a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on the R108 Ballymun Road. The pedestrian, a man aged in his 60s, was removed from the scene to the Mater Hospital where his condition is understood to be critical.

The car involved failed to remain at the scene.

A male aged in his late teens has since been arrested and is currently detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a garda station in north Dublin.

The scene was examined by garda forensic collision investigators and the road has since fully reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are also appealing to road users with camera footage (including dashcam) from the area at the time of the collision to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station 01 666 4400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

The investigation is ongoing and gardaí said further updates will follow.

