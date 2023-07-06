Funeral arrangements announced after teenagers die on Greek island

By Cillian Sherlock, PA

Funeral arrangements for two Irish teenagers who died while on holiday on the island of Ios in Greece have been announced.

Andrew O’Donnell and Max Wall, who had been students at St Michael’s College in Dublin, died on Saturday and Sunday.

In a funeral notice posted online, the O’Donnell family said the passing left behind a “void that can never be filled”.

The notice added: “Andrew brought immense joy to the lives of his family, friends, and all who knew him.

“He possessed a vibrant spirit, a kind heart, and a sense of humour that brightened the darkest of days.

“He was known for his passion for sports, his footballing talents, his charming demeanour, and his love for his two golden retrievers, Marnie and Maisie.

“He was unfailingly loyal to his friends and relatives, in Ireland and England, and touched the lives of so many during his short time with us, including those he shared experiences with at St Matthew’s National School, St Michael’s College Secondary School, Old Belvedere RFC and Belmont FC.”

His funeral mass will take place on July 12th at 11am at The Church of the Sacred Heart in Donnybrook, followed by a private family cremation.

The Wall family said Max was taken from them “far too soon”.

They added: “The world has lost a little colour.

“Max, with a larger-than-life personality brought great joy to the lives of his family and friends and everyone he came in contact with.

“During his short time, he faced numerous challenges that he bore with great courage and bravery and always remained his most positive sunny fun filled self.”

His funeral mass will take place at 11am on July 10 at the same church, followed by burial at Kilternan Cemetery Park.