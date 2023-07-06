Thu, 06 Jul, 2023 - 13:09

Sixty new jobs created at Aldi stores in Cork and Galway

Aldi has opened two new stores in Kanturk, Co Cork and Athenry, Co Galway as part of €18 million investment
Katie Mellett

Aldi has opened two new stores, creating 60 Jobs in Athenry in Galway and Kanturk in Cork as part of €18 million investment.

A further 160 jobs were also supported during the construction phases of the stores.

The newly opened store in Kanturk, Cork is Aldi's 26th in the county and has created up to 30 new permanent jobs.

The store has been designed to be as environmentally friendly as possible, powered by green electricity and featuring solar panels on the roof of the store.

These stores represent Aldi's 159th and 160th stores in Ireland. This will bring the total number of stores opened across Ireland this year to five.

Across these stores, Aldi employs over 4,650 people and has stores in each county in the Republic of Ireland.

In 2022, Aldi reaffirmed its commitment to expanding its Irish operations, announcing two ambitious expansion plans for the West of Ireland and Dublin.

These plans will see 16 new stores across Connacht and the capital by 2027 as part of a €135 million investment, creating 490 permanent jobs with a further 900 supported during construction.

Aldi's Athenry and Kanturk stores will be part of Aldi's national Community Grant network.

Through this network, bursary grants will be awarded to worthy causes in the local community, selected by the Aldi store teams.

