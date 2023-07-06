Tánaiste leads tributes following death of former minister Brendan Daly

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has offered his condolences following the death of former Fianna Fáil TD for Clare Brendan Daly, aged 83.

Mr Daly, who was first elected to the Dáil in 1973, served as a member of the Cabinet having been appointed as a minister on various occasions, with his portfolios spanning the Departments of Social Welfare, Defence, Marine, Fisheries and Forestry.

He also served as a Senator between 1992 and 1997.

The Fianna Fáil leader said he was deeply saddened to learn of the death of his "good friend and former colleague".

"Brendan was a warm and engaging friend. He was a truly outstanding public representative, who served the people of Clare with great diligence, care and attentiveness.

Brendan Daly pictured with President Michael D Higgins at the funeral of publisher John Mulcahy in 2018. Photo: Collins

"He was a native of Cooraclare, a place which shaped and formed his life and about which he regularly spoke with great affection."

Mr Martin said Mr Daly tirelessly represented and campaigned for his constituents, adding: "Brendan was in public life for all the right reasons. He was a man of principle and integrity and brought great energy and commitment to his many ministerial positions."

"Today, more than anything else, I remember Brendan’s warmth, wit, intelligence and his regular advice and insights. His approach to politics was always people-centred and he had a pragmatic and positive attitude to everything he did.

"His energy and enthusiasm was infectious. Brendan loved his county, his country and his Party and left his mark on each," the Tánaiste said.

Mr Martin expressed his sympathies to Mr Daly's three children, grandchildren and extended family and friends. Mr Daly is predeceased by his wife Patricia.

Clare's current representatives have also remembered Mr Daly, with Fianna Fáil Senator Timmy Dooley tweeting an image of the pair, captioned: "Brendan Daly RIP. So so sad to learn early this [morning] that my good friend and colleague for many years had passed away overnight – may he rest in peace."

TD Cathal Crowe also shared an image of Mr Daly on Facebook, writing: "Very saddened to hear of the passing of Brendan Daly.

"Brendan was a very good friend of mine and a valued political mentor for many years. Brendan gave years of stellar service to county, country and the Fianna Fáil party."

Mr Crowe added: "Brendan was a beloved son of the Banner but this morning, as we learn of his passing, my thoughts and prayers are with those closest to him - Niamh, Ronan and Iomhar.

"Sleep well friend! There won’t be the likes of you again."