Keelings open new €20m flower facility in Dublin

Muireann Duffy

Keelings are to open a new €20 million flower processing facility in north county Dublin as part of the company's plan to double its flower business in the next seven years.

The 8,500sqm facility is located at FoodCentral in St Margaret's and will be home to 115 members of Keelings' flower team.

The company's flower business dates back to 1995, starting in Dublin city's Flower Market, and has grown to produce 5 million bouquets per year. Keelings said the new facility will allow them to triple that output.

Their offerings have also expanded to include their 'Love to Grow' premium brand, as well as label cut flowers, bespoke plant arrangements and their direct-to-customer website, MadFlowers.com.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney, who will attend the facility's official opening on Tuesday, said the "modern and sustainability-focused" site is evidence of Keelings' ongoing commitment to doing business in Ireland.

"We are delighted to see so many jobs being sustained by the business, and Keelings will be looking to increase headcount in line with business growth in the coming years. I wish them well into the future," the Minister said.

Keelings' chief executive Caroline Keeling added: "The aim of our flowers business is to bring joy. This fantastic new facility enables us to deliver fresher, brighter, and longer-lasting flowers and plants to the people of Ireland to brighten their homes and their lives."