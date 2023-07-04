Tue, 04 Jul, 2023 - 13:13

Irish students form guard of honour on Greek island after teenagers’ deaths

Andrew McDonnell and Max Wall had recently completed their Leaving Certificate exams.
By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Irish students formed a guard of honour along the streets of Ios as the bodies of two teenagers who died on holiday left the Greek island.

St Michael’s College principal Tim Kelleher told the PA news agency that students placed yellow roses on the hearses of Andrew McDonnell and Max Wall as they travelled on to a ferry departing towards Athens.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out in the Greek capital later on Tuesday.

The two students had attended the Dublin school and completed their Leaving Certificate exams last month.

Greek island deaths
Flowers have been laid outside St Michael’s College in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

Investigations are under way into the cause of death of the teenagers.

The school released an initial statement about the death of Andrew before later confirming Max had also died.

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin previously said a consular officer was in Ios supporting the families involved.

He described the teenagers’ deaths as “devastating” and “every parent’s nightmare”.

A book of condolence has been opened at St Michael’s College and floral tributes have been laid.

The Dublin school said in a statement on Sunday that Max was “a constant source of positivity” and described Andrew as a “popular” student and a “committed” footballer.

dublingreeceirishiosst michael’s college
Person dies after falling from cliffs in Portrush

Person dies after falling from cliffs in Portrush

