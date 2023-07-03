Man accused of sharing screenshots from garda computer system

Tom Tuite

A Laois man has been charged with unlawfully sharing people's personal information, including pictures, from the Garda Pulse computer system.

It follows an investigation by gardaí attached to the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI).

Niall Sheehy (58), of Ballinteskin, Stradbally, appeared before Judge Treasa Kelly at Dublin District Court charged with 10 counts of breaking section 145 of the Data Protection Act for disclosure of personal information obtained without authority in 2019.

Judge Kelly heard that the Director of Public Prosecutions directed the case could be dealt with in the District Court only if Mr Sheehy pleaded guilty.

Defence solicitor Tracy Horan said her client would take a “certain course”, and she was instructed that he would plead guilty.

Judge Kelly held, however, that the case was still too serious to accept jurisdiction, and should be sent to the Circuit Court, which has wider sentencing powers.

She remanded Mr Sheehy on bail to appear again in September to be served with a book of evidence.

Detective Sergeant Padraic Jennings told Judge Kelly that the accused “made no reply” to the charges.

Home searched

Outlining the prosecution evidence, he said the NCBI investigated the activities of a member of An Garda Síochána. It led to the search of the home of another man, the accused.

Mr Sheehy’s mobile phone was seized and subjected to technical analysis.

“We discovered a member of An Garda Síochána had forwarded a number of screenshots from the Garda Pulse system to Mr Sheehy”, he said, adding it happened on 10 occasions.

The screenshots included pictures and personal information contained on the garda information system.

Detective Sergeant Jennings said the case against Mr Sheehy was that he had forwarded them on to two other people; however, there was “no financial reward” for the information.

The offence can, on conviction on indictment, result in a fine not exceeding €50,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years or both.