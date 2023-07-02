Sun, 02 Jul, 2023 - 17:26

Dublin Airport staff salary data compromised in cyberattack

Some financial information linked to Dublin Airport staff has been compromised by a cyber-attack on provider company Aon
Dublin Airport staff salary data compromised in cyberattack

Thomson Reuters

Some financial information linked to Dublin Airport staff has been compromised by a cyberattack on provider company Aon that also affected various other firms, the airport's operating company said on Sunday.

"DAA can confirm that as a result of a recent cyber-attack on Aon, a third-party professional service provider, data relating to some employees’ pay and benefits was compromised," a DAA spokesperson said in a statement.

The Sunday Times reported that the attack on file-transfer software tool MOVEit, used by Aon, affected nearly 2,000 Dublin airport staff, as well other agencies and companies in the US and UK.

The cl0p ransomware gang has claimed to be behind the hacking of MOVEit.

AON did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"DAA is offering support, advice and assistance to employees impacted by this criminal cyber-attack," the airport operator said, without giving further details.

More in this section

Teenager killed in two-car crash on Cork motorway named Teenager killed in two-car crash on Cork motorway named
What the papers say: Sunday's front pages What the papers say: Sunday's front pages
Kellie Harrington wins gold for Ireland at European Games Kellie Harrington wins gold for Ireland at European Games
dublin airportdaacyberattackaonmoveit
Tributes paid to two Irish teenagers who died while holidaying on Greek island

Tributes paid to two Irish teenagers who died while holidaying on Greek island

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”
CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more