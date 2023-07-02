Sun, 02 Jul, 2023 - 16:43

Young Irish man dies on Greek island

Andrew O’Donnell’s former school paid tribute to him as ‘popular’, ‘kind’ and ‘honest’.
By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Tributes have been paid to a young Irish man who has died on the Greek island of Ios.

Andrew O’Donnell had just graduated from a Dublin secondary school this year.

St Michael’s College said it had learned of the “tragic passing” of its former student and paid tribute to him as a “popular” friend and a “committed” footballer.

“Andrew was not only a popular classmate and friend, but a proud and committed member of our football team,” it said in a statement.

“He was kind to those around him, honest in all of his endeavours, and a great brother to Rory (Transition Year).

“Andrew will be sorely missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

“Our thoughts are with Andrew’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.”

The school encouraged students who have questions about available supports in school to contact staff members.

The Department of Foreign Affairs spokesman confirmed it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.

“As with all consular cases, the department does not comment on the details of individual cases,” it said.

