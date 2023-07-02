Sun, 02 Jul, 2023 - 12:03

Shoppers left terrified after knife attack at shopping centre in Donegal

The incident took place at the Courtyard Shopping Centre in Letterkenny
Shoppers left terrified after knife attack at shopping centre in Donegal

Stephen Maguire

Shoppers in Co Donegal were left terrified after a man produced a knife during a vicious row between two men at a local shopping centre.

A video of the incident shows one man holding a knife and trying to stab another man at the Courtyard Shopping Centre in Letterkenny on Saturday afternoon.

The second man kicks out and the man holding the knife, then attempts to attack the second man.

The footage shows the pair wrestling on the ground before what appears to be two security guards try to separate the men and take the knife away.

Gardaí attended the scene and one man was hospitalised following the incident.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed a man aged in his early 40s sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the incident and was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment.

"Enquiries ongoing into the matter," the Garda spokesperson added.

More in this section

What the papers say: Sunday's front pages What the papers say: Sunday's front pages
Increase in homeless figures to record high of 12,441 called ‘alarming’ Increase in homeless figures to record high of 12,441 called ‘alarming’
Tesco to appoint Irish businessman Gerry Murphy as next chair Tesco to appoint Irish businessman Gerry Murphy as next chair
gardaidonegalletterkennyshopping centrecourtyard shopping centre
Teenager killed in two-car crash on Cork motorway named

Teenager killed in two-car crash on Cork motorway named

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”
CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more