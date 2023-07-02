Shoppers left terrified after knife attack at shopping centre in Donegal

Stephen Maguire

Shoppers in Co Donegal were left terrified after a man produced a knife during a vicious row between two men at a local shopping centre.

A video of the incident shows one man holding a knife and trying to stab another man at the Courtyard Shopping Centre in Letterkenny on Saturday afternoon.

The second man kicks out and the man holding the knife, then attempts to attack the second man.

The footage shows the pair wrestling on the ground before what appears to be two security guards try to separate the men and take the knife away.

Gardaí attended the scene and one man was hospitalised following the incident.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed a man aged in his early 40s sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the incident and was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment.

"Enquiries ongoing into the matter," the Garda spokesperson added.