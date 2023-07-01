Sat, 01 Jul, 2023 - 10:53

Toll prices increase across the country

The price at nine tolls across the State has increased by 10-30c
Toll prices increase across the country

Muireann Duffy

The cost of using toll roads around the country increased from midnight, when price hikes took effect.

The increases impact nine tolls across the country – eight operated under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, as well as the M50.

There will be no price increase for the Dublin Port Tunnel.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) previously confirmed there will be a 10c price hike at tolls on the M1, M7, M8, N6 and the Limerick Tunnel, increasing the charge to €2.10.

The same amount will also be added on the M3, brining the cost to €1.60, while 20c will be added for the M4, increasing the cost to €3.20.

Cars using the M50 without tags will now be charged an extra 30c, brining it to €3.50, while those with video accounts will see a 20c increase, rising to €2.90. Cars with tags will also have 20c added to the cost of a trip, raising the price to €2.30.

The increases come six months after the Government deferred the hikes in response to the spiralling cost of living.

More in this section

Increase in homeless figures to record high of 12,441 called ‘alarming’ Increase in homeless figures to record high of 12,441 called ‘alarming’
High Court dismisses man's claim over elbow fracture during PE relay race High Court dismisses man's claim over elbow fracture during PE relay race
Psychiatric nurse found guilty of professional misconduct for stealing from care centre Psychiatric nurse found guilty of professional misconduct for stealing from care centre
m50transport infrastructure irelandtiitollstoll road
Dublin Port profits soar with throughput close to pre-Brexit levels

Dublin Port profits soar with throughput close to pre-Brexit levels

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”
CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more