RTÉ pay scandal: Executives describe 'cultural issue' to Oireachtas Committee

James Cox

RTÉ executives spoke of a "cultural issue" at the national broadcaster as they appeared before the Oireachtas Media Committee to answer questions on the pay scandal.

Former RTÉ director general Dee Forbes, who resigned from her position on Monday, did not appear before the committee on health grounds. Jim Jennings, RTÉ's director of content, was also unavailable to attend.

RTÉ board chairwoman Siún Ní Raghallaigh expressed “profound regret” about the misreported payments scandal, telling members of the Oireachtas Media Committee that the broadcaster “fell far short of the standards expected of us as an organisation”.

Concerns over "cultural issues" at RTÉ were frequently mentioned at the hearing.

The role of Ryan Tubridy's agent Noel Kelly was also mentioned, with TDs and senators asking about his role in dealings with the broadcaster.

When asked why Mr Tubridy is not appearing on his radio show, while still being paid by RTÉ, interim deputy director general Adrian Lynch said it was an editorial decision.

Mr Lynch said it was “untenable” to have Mr Tubridy presenting his radio show while a row about undeclared payments made to him continues. Fianna Fáil TD Cathal Crowe asked who had taken the decision to take Mr Tubridy off the air.

Mr Lynch said the decision rested with him as the acting editor-in-chief. Mr Crowe asked what had to happen for Mr Tubridy to come back on the air.

Mr Lynch said: “At the moment it is not tenable for him to be on air for editorial reasons.

“The editorial reason is we wouldn’t give our airwaves to anyone who is involved in a controversy, that just wouldn’t happen.”

Mr Crowe asked Mr Lynch if he was inferring that Mr Tubridy had done something wrong.

Mr Lynch said: “Ryan Tubridy entered a lawful contract with RTE.

“This is not an editorial issue, this is a significant failure in terms of controls.”

Meanwhile, the pay details of new Late Late Show presenter Patrick Kielty could be made public if he agrees to it.

Ms Ní Raghallaigh said she was proud of how the board had reacted after it became aware of the undeclared payments to Ryan Tubridy.

Responding to a question of whether the board’s position is tenable, she said: “I think we acted with the information we had, we acted immediately, we understood the seriousness of it and we took the steps, and we can stand over the process that we undertook.

“That is our job, we fulfilled our job, we brought this to light.”

She added: “I think this has shook everybody. I am actually proud of what we did in terms of bringing it to light.”