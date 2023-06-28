Cork City Council looking to find new traders for the English Market

Katie Mellett

The English Market and Cork City Council have launched a campaign to help find the next new traders for the famous market.

The new campaign titled Start Your Story, presents a unique opportunity for food entrepreneurs to join a community of traders and start a new business at the world renowned market.

The English Market is seeking applications and expressions of interest from innovative, artisan and high quality food producers and providers nationwide. Vacancies at the market are rare, however there are currently four primely placed market stalls available to let to the right candidates.

The English Market, located at the heart of the city, stretching from Princes Street to Grand Parade and was founded in 1788. It is open from 8am to 6pm, Monday to Saturday.

This opportunity offers both established and budding food entrepreneurs the chance to share their passion with the thousands of locals and visitors, such as heads of state, celebrities and tourists, who shop at the English Market.

Brendan Walsh, Property Manager at the English Market added: “In addition to its long-standing reputation as one of the finest food markets known around the world, successful applicants can expect to operate from a high-quality fully fitted unit and avail of low monthly rates that include management, marketing and overhead facilities. This is a unique opportunity to be a part of history and to bring forth a new era of innovative food businesses in the market.”

All proposals are welcome and will be considered by a specialist panel to ensure new traders selected will be in keeping with the values of the market. Applicants who can demonstrate a commitment to innovation and sustainable food practices, from low ‘food miles’ to compostable packaging, will be in strong contention.