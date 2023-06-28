Public asked to share their views on new passport design

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

The Government is asking people to share their views on what the design of the new Irish passport book and card should be.

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin invited members of the public to choose aspects of Ireland’s “diverse natural environment” they would like to see in the new design.

He said that a high-quality design was “central” to maintaining the integrity of Ireland’s “next generation” passport.

“The Irish passport is a vital document of the Irish State, and it currently ranks fifth in the Henley Global Passport Index. This high ranking provides citizens with visa-free access to 189 countries,” he said.

“High quality design is central to maintaining the integrity and reputation of the Irish passport.

“My department is currently working to identify the design and security aspects of the new passport book.

“As part of this process, and to encourage people to connect with the next passport book, I invite everyone to share their views in this short survey.

“The survey provides people with an opportunity to select aspects of Ireland’s diverse natural environment that they would like to see in the new passport book and card design.”

The survey is estimated to take five minutes to complete and can be found on the gov.ie website.

The current passport design, which is 10 years old, is expected to be replaced with a new one in late 2025.

Mr Martin added: “With over 557,000 passports issued so far this year, 2023 continues to be a busy year for the Passport Service.

“I would remind citizens who are planning to travel to check their passport is in date, and if they need to apply for a new passport, to use Passport Online.”

More than half of all online straightforward adult renewals are issued within two working days.