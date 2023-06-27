One in seven want e-scooters banned, according to survey

Katie Mellett

One in four people think e-scooters should have to pay tax and insurance regardless of speed capability, according to a new survey.

With new legislation on electric scooters expected to be signed into law in the coming weeks, a survey by iReach Insights on behalf of Aviva Insurance found that 36 per cent of people thought the vehicles pose a danger to pedestrians, and about one in seven stated that e-scooters should be banned altogether.

More men than women felt that e-scooters should be banned altogether.

Billy Shannon, from Aviva, said: “While it is important that we continue to advocate for more sustainable travel choices amongst consumers, particularly in urban areas, it would appear from this survey that there is a real lack of consensus amongst consumers on e-scooters.

“While the use of e-scooters has increased substantially in recent years, so too sadly has the number of traffic incidents and collisions involving e-scooters,” he said.

“Two people have died and more have suffered serious injuries from collisions involving e-scooters since the start of 2020, and an elderly woman died in hospital last week having been seriously injured following a collision with an e-scooter in Dublin while out walking.”

E-scooters are classified as mechanically propelled vehicles and require tax, insurance and a licence to be driven on public roads. However, it is currently not possible to license or tax e-scooters, and this has created legal uncertainties around these vehicles, an issue that the new legislation aims to rectify.

The research showed that 24 per cent agree with the planned legislation and believe they should be taxed and insured regardless of speed, while 27 per cent are not convinced that it will work in practice.

People living in Dublin are twice as likely as those living in Munster to favour a prohibition of this mode of transport.

“It remains to be seen whether the upcoming rules are workable in practice or if the new law should be tweaked so that no e-scooters are exempt from licensing, tax, and insurance. Otherwise, the public disquiet around their use is likely to only increase,” Mr Shannon said.