Tue, 27 Jun, 2023 - 09:51

Mary Lou McDonald 'recovering well' after surgery

The Sinn Féin leader thanked the staff at the Rotunda Hospital for their excellent care and kindness.
Mary Lou McDonald 'recovering well' after surgery

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald is recovering after undergoing surgery in hospital.

The Dublin Central TD tweeted to say the operation took place on Friday and she expects to be back in action in a "number of weeks".

Ms McDonald thanked staff at the Rotunda Hospital for their "excellent care and kindness."

dublinsinn féinmary lou mcdonaldrotunda hospitalsurgery
