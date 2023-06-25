Man dies following workplace incident in Wexford

Sarah Slater

A man has died following a workplace incident in Co Wexford.

The fatal accident occurred on Saturday afternoon at a farmyard in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

Emergency services, including gardaí, rushed to the scene of the incident but the man, in his 50s, who is believed to be from the county sustained fatal injuries as a result of the accident.

As part of protocol following a fatal workplace accident the man’s remains were taken to University Hospital Waterford, for a post mortem examination to be carried out.

A file is to be prepared for the coroner.

In a statement gardaí said: “Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a workplace accident at a farmyard in Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford on Saturday afternoon.

“A man aged in his 50s sustained fatal injuries as a result of this incident. A file will be prepared for the Coroner.”

The Health and Safety Authority also attended at the scene and will carry out an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.