Fri, 23 Jun, 2023 - 15:28

Litter of puppies found abandoned in cardboard box beside bin

The seven chihuahua pups and their mum were found in a box with no ventilation in Newry.
By Rebecca Black, PA

A litter of puppies was found abandoned in a cardboard box beside a bin in Newry, Co Down.

The seven chihuahua pups and their mother were discovered by a member of the public in a soaking wet box with no obvious signs of ventilation, and in a stressed state, according to the animal welfare charity USPCA.

The brood was brought to the USPCA Animal Hospital in Newry were they were found to be just one week old.

Nora Smith, chief executive of the USPCA said the mother dog was “cowering” and looked extremely nervous when found.

She thanked the person who found them, and said only for their kindness, she dreaded to think what would have happened to the dogs.

“It never fails to amaze me how some people can be so cruel to animals,” she said.

“There are a myriad of horrible ways in which this dog and her pups could have died.

“Animals are not commodities, to be disposed of or dumped. They are vulnerable living creatures and should only be surrounded by love and affection.”

Ms Smith said the USPCA centre is currently at capacity, and the number of animals being surrendered is putting the charity “under extreme pressure”.

“We will always respond and do our best by animals. However, I also want to remind and plea with anybody who is thinking about getting a pet, to know it comes with significant responsibility,” she said.

“I would also encourage anyone who is considering buying a pet, please consider a rescue. There are thousands of dogs, pups, cats and kittens who desperately need to find their forever home.”

