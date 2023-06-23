High temperatures and humidity expected this weekend

Katie Mellett

This weekend will see the warm weather continue with highs of 20 to 25 degrees Celsius, according to Met Éireann.

On Saturday, the day starts off warm with an estimated temperature of 20 degrees in the morning, with high humidity levels.

By 3pm the temperature will reach its highest point of 25 degrees. It is expected to be the warmest in the east and northeast of Ireland.

There may be some light showers in certain areas and some rainfall is expected in Ulster later on in the day.

Saturday evening will see the temperature fall to between 13 and 16 degrees and persistent rain may get heavier in the west and southwest.

If you are out and about in the good weather on Saturday, remember your sunscreen as the UV index will be moderate to high.

On Sunday, the day will have a wet start from 8am as rain will fall across the country with possible heavy and thundery downfalls.

From 2pm onwards the rain will stop, with the odd scattered shower throughout the afternoon as the sunny weather and humid conditions continue with highs of 17 to 23 degrees.

At night, the temperature will fall between 10 and 13 degrees and will see a mix of scattered showers and cloudy skies.