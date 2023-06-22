Penneys opens €16 million store at Dundrum Town Centre

James Cox

Penneys has opened its new €16 million store at Dundrum Town Centre.

It was officially opened on Thursday by Neale Richmond, Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, with special responsibility for retail business.

The relocated store has a wider range of women’s, men’s, and children’s clothes as well as accessories, a beauty department and an expanded homeware collection.

The move to a bigger store has created 130 new jobs, bringing the total headcount at the store to 360, with all employees moving from the former Penneys site to its new home in the centre.

This €16 million investment by the retailer is part of Primark’s overall commitment to invest €250 million in Ireland over the next 10 years.

The new Dundrum Penneys now occupies the second and third floors of the former House of Fraser site, featuring 60,000 square feet of retail space for customers. With 64 per cent more shopping space than its previous store, Penneys is now one of the largest fashion retailers at Dundrum Town Centre and becomes the third largest Penneys in Ireland.

Alongside the range of summer trends and everyday basics, Dundrum customers will find a new in-store beauty salon, operated by Nails, and WornWell, by the Vintage Wholesale Company, a vintage and one-off clothing concession.

Other additions include 32 new self-checkout tills in-store to facilitate high customer demand for paying by card, alongside traditional service tills, across both floors.

Damien O’Neill, head of Penneys Ireland and Northern Ireland, said: “I’m so delighted to welcome our valued colleagues and customers into our long awaited bigger and better store in Dundrum. This has been a significant project for our property and retail teams, and the finished result looks incredible."

Mr Richmond said: "“This €16 million investment by Penneys in Dundrum is hugely welcome and highlights the attractiveness of Dundrum Town Centre as a place to do business.

"With over 400 stores around the world, Penneys is a true Irish success story. As the people’s retailer, Penneys committed last summer to help ease the cost-of-living crisis by continuing its commitment to sustainable affordable clothing and protecting prices on hundreds of essential children's items.”