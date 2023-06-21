Wed, 21 Jun, 2023 - 16:14

No exemption for tourists visiting Northern Ireland via Ireland, says UK minister

Steve Baker made clear the UK government does not intend to grant waivers to Electronic Travel Authorisations
No exemption for tourists visiting Northern Ireland via Ireland, says UK minister

By Martina Bet, PA Political Staff

There will be no exemption from electronic travel authorisations for tourists visiting Northern Ireland via Ireland, a British minister has confirmed.

Tory former minister Tim Loughton raised concerns about the potential ramifications of granting an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) exemption for tourists, arguing that it would undermine the “integrity of the whole” ETA scheme.

The scheme, which is similar to the visa waiver system used in the US, will see short-term non-visa visitors to the UK applying for an ETA and providing biometric data.

 

Responding to Mr Loughton, Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker made clear the UK government does not intend to grant such an exemption and expressed his hope for developing a “consistent and coherent” communication strategy to ensure tourists know about their obligations.

Speaking during Northern Ireland questions in the Commons, Mr Loughton said: “Does he acknowledge that if an ETA (Electronic Travel Authorisation) exemption was granted for tourists, or indeed people claiming to be tourists, travelling from the Republic of Ireland, it would undermine the integrity of the whole scheme?”

Mr Baker replied: “He is right, and that is the Government’s policy. However, we have engaged closely with not only the tourism sector, but also our friends in the Irish Government on this issue.

“And I hope that we will be able to work together to ensure that there is a consistent and coherent communication strategy to ensure that tourists know that they must register for an ETA, that they must continue to comply with the UK’s immigration requirements.”

British Irish Council summit
Leo Varadkar raised concerns in March about the implications of the new ETA on the tourist trade (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The exchange comes after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar raised concerns in March about the implications of the new ETA on the tourist trade.

Irish citizens will not need an ETA to travel to Northern Ireland as they already have guaranteed free movement under the terms of the Common Travel Area.

The scheme as originally set out would have meant non-Irish EU citizens and other international passport holders, including those living permanently south of the border, would have had to apply for the visa waiver.

Earlier this year, the UK government updated its plans and confirmed that non-Irish citizens living legally in the state will not need a waiver.

More in this section

Paramedic awarded €50,000 for injuries sustained in near-collision Paramedic awarded €50,000 for injuries sustained in near-collision
Man injured in stabbing in west Belfast Man injured in stabbing in west Belfast
John Gilligan's son surrenders to Spanish authorities to face internation John Gilligan's son surrenders to Spanish authorities to face internation
northern irelandleo varadkartourismpoliticsimmigrationrepublic of irelandtim loughtoncommonssteve bakernirelandelectronic travel authorisation
Ireland most expensive country in EU for goods and services – report

Ireland most expensive country in EU for goods and services – report

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more