Gender-based violence an epidemic in Ireland – Taoiseach

By Jonathan McCambridge and Grainne Ni Aodha, PA

Ireland is experiencing an “epidemic” of gender-based violence, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said.

The Taoiseach was speaking in response to a new report from Women’s Aid, which said there had been a 16 per cent rise in contacts with its support services last year.

The organisation said its support workers heard 33,990 disclosures of domestic abuse against women and children in 2022.

Women’s Aid said the abuse included coercive control, emotional abuse, physical violence, sexual abuse and economic control.

Twelve women died violently last year, according to the organisation.

Mr Varadkar said five more women had already lost their lives this year.

He said: “I have to say those figures are extremely worrying.

“We are experiencing an epidemic of gender based violence in Ireland and it is very much a Government priority to deal with it.”

The Taoiseach said the government strategy included laws around coercive control and strangulation, increasing conviction rates and setting up a dedicated agency to deal with domestic violence.

He said it was very much a priority for the Government and said he believed proposed measures would make a difference.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said a lot of women did not feel safe. Photo: Damien Storan/PA.

Mr Varadkar added: “But we do want to acknowledge that it’s a very serious problem.

“And a lot of women don’t feel safe because of the violence that is perpetrated.

“The government has a strategy that has been welcomed by all the groups who work with victims of domestic- or gender-based violence.”

Sarah Benson, chief executive of Women’s Aid, said: “One in four women in Ireland are subjected to domestic abuse.

“We know that so many women suffer alone, in silence and without specialist support.

“Behind our figures are real women and families whose lives have been devastated by the scourge of male violence.

“Women who are trying to protect and keep themselves and their children safe in the face of unrelenting pressures.”

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can contact Women’s Aid (24-hour freephone helpline at 1800-341 900, email helpline@womensaid.ie) or Men’s Aid Ireland (confidential helpline at 01-554 3811, email hello@mensaid.ie) for support and information.

Safe Ireland also outlines a number of local services and helplines at safeireland.ie/get-help/where-to-find-help/. In the case of an emergency, always dial 999/112.