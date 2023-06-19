Debate on foreign policy and neutrality needed, says McEntee

Olivia Kelleher

A debate about foreign policy is required, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has said while declining to say if she thought it was inappropriate for President Michael D Higgins to criticise the Government on issues relating to neutrality.

Speaking to Newstalk, Ms McEntee said the President has "expressed his views", but switched focus to a consultative forum on the matter, which will bring together international experts to examine the State's policy.

"[President Higgins] has expressed his view on many things before, I am not going to get into a debate on that. The President himself knows what the boundaries are here, and he expressed his views," the Minister said.

She added: "Many would agree with him, there are many who would disagree, and that's why we need to have this forum.

"That is why this is so important that we bring together those who have different views, different opinions, and that we reach a consensus, and then we decide where we go from here."

Ms McEntee said it was her understanding that all embassies were invited to the forum, including those in neutral countries, such as Malta, Austria and Cyprus.

"There have been a number of surveys and a lot of people engaged with prior to this and what is clear is that people hold dear our neutrality, but we live in a changing world, and we have war happening on the edge of Europe," Ms McEntee said.

"While we may be furthest away from what is happening, that doesn't leave us immune to any threat. We all want to discuss what are our capabilities, how do we defend ourselves, and how do we talk in this space in an open way."

She added that "sitting on our hands and doing nothing while the world around us changes, while increased threats are happening, would be the wrong thing to do".

"That is what we are moving with this forum, to make sure that everybody's views in this instance are taken on board."