Sun, 18 Jun, 2023 - 08:57

Yellow thunderstorm warning in place for 19 counties

Met Éireann said thunderstorms will bring frequent lightning, heavy downpours, gusty winds and the chance of hail.
Kenneth Fox

A yellow thunderstorm warning is in place for all of Munster and Connacht as well as Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Offaly and Westmeath.

They are also warning of localised flooding and difficult travelling conditions. The warning is valid from 10am on Sunday until 1opm this evening.

On Saturday a house caught fire in Clare after it was struck by lightning. Kerry was also hit with flash flooding as a Dunnes Stores supermarket had to close reportedly due to its roof partially collapsing.

Sunday will be cloudy or misty with heavy showers and thunderstorms tracking up from the southwest.

Scattered showers will become more widespread into the afternoon and evening, some turning heavy with the potential for thunderstorms, hail and local flooding.

Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees in light to moderate southeast breezes.

Met Éireann are forecasting unsettled weather with further thunderstorms during the first half of the week bringing localised flooding.

Monday will be a similarly showery day with misty conditions in places too.

Scattered showers in the morning will become more widespread in the afternoon and evening, some turning heavy with thunderstorms and localised flooding possible.

Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees in light to moderate southwest breezes.

Tuesday will be cloudy and showery day with showers turning heavier into the afternoon and evening.

Some thunderstorms are likely. Highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees in just light southerly breezes. Misty in parts again too.

There will be sunny spells and scattered showers on Wednesday with a few heavy ones possible later across the north and east. Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees with just light westerly breezes.

Thursday will see sunny spells also with scattered showers. Warm in sunshine with highest temperatures of 19 to 24 degrees in light southerly breezes.

