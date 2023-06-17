Sat, 17 Jun, 2023 - 21:01

House catches fire after being struck by lightning in Clare

Fire crews remain at the scene of a house fire in north Clare on Saturday afternoon believed to have been started by a lightning strike during a thunderstorm
House catches fire after being struck by lightning in Clare

Pat Flynn

Fire crews remain at the scene of a house fire in north Clare on Saturday afternoon believed to have been started by a lightning strike during a thunderstorm.

The alarm was raised shortly after 3pm when emergency services received reports that a domestic property at Bishop’s Quarter on the N67 Ballyvaughan to Kinvara Road had suffered a lightning strike and was on fire.

Units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennistymon station responded to the incident along with gardaí. Three fire appliances including a water tanker were dispatched to the scene.

On arrival at the location, emergency services found the roof of the dormer bungalow well alight and quickly set about tackling the blaze. Two teams of firefighters wearing breathing apparatus were also committed to the building but had to retreat because of the severity of the fire.

The house is believed to have been hit by a lightning strike. Photo: Press 22

It’s not clear whether there were any persons in the house at the time however the property was empty when fire crews arrived. One person could be seen being comforted by neighbours on the roadside close to the scene.

Locals also rallied to help and directed traffic at the scene keeping the roadway clear for arriving fire crews. The scene is on the Wild Atlantic Way route which was busy with traffic at the time.

At the time of the incident, Clare was under a Status Yellow thunderstorm warning. That alerted has since been upgraded to Status Orange. Met Éireann had warned that "frequent lightning" could be a possible result of the thunderstorm.

It’s known that there was a severe thunderstorm in the north Clare area around the time of the incident. Fork lighting was reported over a wide area with heavy downpours of rain also.

More in this section

Kerry pimp who raped and intimidated sex worker appeals conviction Kerry pimp who raped and intimidated sex worker appeals conviction
Doctor suspended for prescribing controlled drugs online Doctor suspended for prescribing controlled drugs online
Man arrested after seizure of drugs worth €70,000 in Galway Man arrested after seizure of drugs worth €70,000 in Galway
clarefirelightning
Watches, clothing, campervan and truck seized in operation targeting serious crime

Watches, clothing, campervan and truck seized in operation targeting serious crime

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more