Fri, 16 Jun, 2023 - 18:28

Retained firefighters to suspend strike action after Labour Court intervention

Siptu confirmed the news on Friday evening
Retained firefighters to suspend strike action after Labour Court intervention

Muireann Duffy

Retained firefighters will suspend their industrial action following intervention by the Labour Court on Friday.

Retained firefighters staged rolling work stoppages from Tuesday, protesting against what they describe as unfair and unmanageable pay and conditions.

Fire crews around the county took to the picket lines this week, arguing that retained firefighters have received the same annual retainer of €8,500 for many years despite the increasing demands of the job and inflation.

Shortly after 5.30pm on Friday, Siptu confirmed the industrial action has been suspended pending a meeting at the Labour Court on Monday.

The trade union accepted the invitation ahead of a planned all-out closure of retained fire stations on Tuesday.

The strikes will be suspended for 24 hours from 12.01am on Monday "in order to facilitate the explanatory discussions at the Labour Court," Siptu said.

"It is imperative that the employers attend this meeting with a willingness to engage in a manner that they have not done to date," the union added.

"There must also be proper remuneration of firefighters to reflect the responsibilities of their job," Siptu's sector organiser Brendan O’Brien said.

More in this section

Doctor suspended for prescribing controlled drugs online Doctor suspended for prescribing controlled drugs online
Unique Irish Wake museum opens in Waterford tracing traditions around death Unique Irish Wake museum opens in Waterford tracing traditions around death
Former minister 'relieved' after Garda apology for leaked investigation details Former minister 'relieved' after Garda apology for leaked investigation details
siptustrikeindustrial actionlabour courtretained firefighters
Kerry pimp who raped and intimidated sex worker appeals conviction

Kerry pimp who raped and intimidated sex worker appeals conviction

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more