Teenage boy appears in court charged with murder of Aaron Keating Dunne

Tom Tuite

A teenage boy has been charged with the murder of a man in Ongar, west Dublin.

The youth (17), who cannot be identified because he is a minor, was remanded to the Oberstown Children Detention Campus on Friday.

Aaron Keating Dunne, who was in his 40s and from Blanchardstown, had suffered serious wounds in an incident on Main Street in Ongar, Dublin 15, at around 7pm on Tuesday.

He was removed from the scene to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown, where he was pronounced dead.

A murder investigation was opened by Blanchardstown gardaí, who established an incident room and appealed for information.

The boy was arrested the following morning.

He was detained at Blanchardstown Garda Station for questioning before being charged with the murder of Aaron Keating Dunne at Main Street, Ongar, on June 13th.

The teenager was brought to appear before Judge Brendan Toale at the Dublin Children's Court on Friday morning.

Dressed in a grey tracksuit and runners, he was accompanied to the brief hearing by his parents. The teenager sat silently with his hands clasped on his lap during the proceedings.

Detective Sergeant Garda Mark Murphy told Judge Toale that the boy was arrested "for the purpose of charge" at 10.11pm on Thursday at Blanchardstown station.

The station sergeant charged him shortly before 11pm, and "there was no reply to the charge after caution".

The court heard the boy was handed a copy of the charge sheet.

Judge Toale acceded to an application from defence counsel Doireann McDonagh (instructed by solicitor Simon Fleming) to grant legal aid "given the nature of the charge".

"No bail jurisdiction," he added.

In a murder case, the Children's Court does not have the jurisdiction to consider bail, which requires a High Court application.

Judge Toale remanded the boy into detention for one week. Asked if there were any other applications, Ms McDonagh said: "No, Judge".

The barrister also said the teenager would appear in person and did not wish his next hearing to be via video link.

Judge Toale reminded the press that the Children's Act reporting restrictions applied.

The legislation states: "No report shall be published or included in a broadcast which reveals the name, address or school of any child concerned in the proceedings or includes any particulars likely to lead to the identification of any child concerned in the proceedings."

Prosecutions at the Children's Court also oblige a parent or guardian to be present.

Mr Keating was known to the State services and lived in local private supported accommodation for several years. A Garda family liaison officer has been appointed to his family.