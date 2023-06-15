Victim of Sligo rail tragedy named locally

The body of a woman in her 40s has been taken to Sligo University Hospital after she was struck by a train.

Jessica McLoughlin from Sligo town was killed near Ballisadare at around 4pm on Wednesday afternoon.

Her niece, Rebecca McLoughlin, was with her at the time but survived the incident. She is said to have sustained broken bones and is being treated in hospital.

Three separate investigations are now underway, involving gardaí, the Railway Accident Investigation Unit and an internal review by Iarnród Éireann.

Rail services in the area resumed on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred after the 3.05pm rail service left Sligo for Connolly Station in Dublin.

Emergency services were called to the scene. The driver of the train is believed to have been treated for shock.

The passengers were brought to Boyle in Co Roscommon where they boarded another rail service to Dublin.

The exact nature of the accident on the railway line is still unclear.

Reaction

Local Sligo councillor Marie Casserly told the Irish Examiner that the community was in shock.

“It is horrific, and my sympathy goes out to the families of both women, the woman who passed away to her family and the woman who is injured," she said.

"They are unsure what exactly happened, but everyone is in shock.

“My thoughts are also with the driver of the train and the passengers — it is an awful shock for them it is such awful news”.

The Sinn Féin TD for Sligo-Leitrim, Martin Kenny, said his thoughts are with those affected.

“I want to extend my sympathies to the family, friends and community of the lady who has tragically lost her life this evening in Sligo,” he said.

“I am sure the people of the north-west will join me in extending our thoughts to the young lady who was also seriously injured in this collision as she is treated for serious injuries this evening in Sligo University Hospital.

“I want to commend the quick action of our emergency services in attending the scene so promptly this evening.”

Independent TD for the area Marc MacSharry said he has been left shocked by “this horrific and tragic accident”.

He said his thoughts and prayers are with the family of the women, as well as Irish Rail staff and the passengers.