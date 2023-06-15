Thu, 15 Jun, 2023 - 11:33

Decline in supported renters with medical card, ESRI report finds

Only 74 per cent of supported renters were found to have a medical card in 2021, compared to 87 per cent in 2015
Decline in supported renters with medical card, ESRI report finds

Michael Bolton

New research by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) has shown a decline in the amount of renters who hold a medical card.

A decline in medical card coverage among supported-renters was noted, with only 74 per cent holding a medical card in 2021 compared to 87 per cent in 2015.

Less than half of employed supported-renters possess a medical card, despite facing a high risk of poverty and having incomes that qualify them for public housing assistance.

A quarter of private renters with a chronic illness were found to be at risk of poverty, however, the majority lack a medical card. Additionally, over a quarter of older private renters with a chronic illness were noted as not holding a medical card.

The report also found that 65 per cent of older people in supported rental housing reported poor health, in contrast to one-third of older homeowners.

Senior research officer at the ESRI, Brendan Walsh said: “Despite both housing and healthcare supports being integral parts of the social welfare system, a disconnect exists between them.

“Greater synchronisation between housing and health, and policies such as indexing income thresholds for medical cards, would see many vulnerable groups benefitting the most, including employed supported renters and lower-income private renters.”

More in this section

Man arrested after woman found dead in Dublin Man arrested after woman found dead in Dublin
What the papers say: Thursday's front pages What the papers say: Thursday's front pages
Woman dies after being hit by train in Sligo Woman dies after being hit by train in Sligo
povertyhealthcareersimedical cards
Retained firefighters considering quitting over conditions dispute, says union

Retained firefighters considering quitting over conditions dispute, says union

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more