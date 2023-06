Cillian Sherlock, PA

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was found dead in Dublin.

The woman's body was discovered in the early hours of Thursday morning at a house in Raheny.

A man aged in his 50s has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently detained at a Garda station in north Dublin under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984

The woman's body remains at the scene which has been preserved pending a technical examination.