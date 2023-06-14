Wed, 14 Jun, 2023 - 12:12

Teenager arrested in connection with fatal stabbing in Dublin

A teenager has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in west Dublin on Tuesday night
James Cox

A teenager has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in west Dublin on Tuesday night.

A man, 40s, was stabbed to death after a row broke out on Main Street in Ongar at 7pm.

A postmortem is set to be carried out by the State Pathologist later this afternoon. A family liaison officer has been appointed to the family of the deceased man.

Gardaí said they arrested a teenager on Tuesday morning on suspicion of murder.

Investigating gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the vicinity of Main Street, Ongar on Tuesday evening between 6.30pm and 7pm to contact them at Blanchardstown garda station on 01 666 7000, the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

