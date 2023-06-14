Wed, 14 Jun, 2023 - 12:50

Residential property prices up 3.6% on last year

The median price for a home over the last year was €313,000.
Residential property prices up 3.6% on last year

By Cillian Sherlock, PA

The rate of average residential property price increases has eased to 3.6 per cent in the year to the end of April, according to the latest national price index from the Central Statistics Office.

This is down from a 4 per cent increase in the year to March 2023 and the high value of 15.1 per cent in the 12 months to February and March 2022.

The CSO’s residential property index showed that prices in Dublin rose by 1.0 per cent and prices outside Dublin by 5.6 per cent in the 12 months up to the end of April.

In April 2023, 3,262 dwelling purchases by households at market prices were filed with the Revenue Commissioners, down by 5.3 per cent compared with the 3,446 purchases in April 2022.

The median price of a dwelling purchased in the 12 months to April 2023 was €313,000.

The lowest median price for a house in the 12 months to April 2023 was €160,000 in Longford, while the highest median price was €634,998 in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown.

Commenting on the release, CSO statistician Viacheslav Voronovich said: “In Dublin, house prices increased by 1.1 per cent and apartment prices were up by 0.9 per cent.

“The highest house price growth in Dublin was in South Dublin at 5.1 per cent, while Dublin City saw a decline of 2.5 per cent.

“Outside Dublin, house prices were up by 5.9 per cent and apartment prices rose by 1.8 per cent. The region outside of Dublin that saw the largest rise in house prices was the Midlands at 6.6 per cent, while at the other end of the scale, the Border region saw a 4.7 per cent rise. ”

The most expensive Eircode area over the 12 months to April 2023 was A94 Blackrock with a median price of €748,000, while F35 Ballyhaunis had the least expensive price of €127,500.

The Residential Property Price Index (RPPI) is designed to measure the change in the average level of prices paid by households for residential properties sold in Ireland.

The RPPI specifically excludes non-household purchases, non-market purchases and self-builds (ie where the land is purchased separately).

More in this section

On-call firefighters say national fire service would solve issues On-call firefighters say national fire service would solve issues
More than 600 workers impacted after Tara Mine temporarily suspends operations More than 600 workers impacted after Tara Mine temporarily suspends operations
Tara Mines boss says company was facing ‘tremendous unsustainable losses’ Tara Mines boss says company was facing ‘tremendous unsustainable losses’
housingpriceshouse prices
N7 crash: Solicitor accuses coroner of outrageous treatment of dead men's families

N7 crash: Solicitor accuses coroner of outrageous treatment of dead men's families

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more