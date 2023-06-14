Wed, 14 Jun, 2023 - 13:24

Two rescued from burning boat off Wexford coast

Two people were onboard the vessel which got into difficulty on Tuesday afternoon
Two rescued from burning boat off Wexford coast

Sarah Slater

Two people were rescued from a boat which was alight off the Wexford coast on Tuesday.

The Dunmore East-based RNLI lifeboat was called out following a distress call made by those on board, approximately 7km southeast of Hook Head.

The boat had caught fire and they called the Irish Coast Guard for emergency assistance shortly before 1.30pm. The all-weather lifeboat, the William and Agnes Wray, was immediately launched.

When the lifeboat crew arrived at the boat, which was adrift and without power, finding two onboard.

The two had correctly followed emergency procedures, managing to control and safely extinguish the fire.

Roy Abrahamsson, the lifeboat's coxswain, said the actions of the two people onboard the stricken boat were "commendable".

"It's a testament to their experience and training that they managed to extinguish the fire swiftly, preventing what could have been a very serious situation," he said.

"They did the right thing in calling for help, and we were there to provide the support they needed. This incident underlines the importance of safety procedures and emergency preparedness at sea," Mr Abrahamsson added.

The boat was towed back safely to Dunmore East Harbour where the Irish Coast Guard, Waterford Fire Unit and Gardaí were waiting to carry out further checks and offer assistance.

More in this section

On-call firefighters say national fire service would solve issues On-call firefighters say national fire service would solve issues
More than 600 workers impacted after Tara Mine temporarily suspends operations More than 600 workers impacted after Tara Mine temporarily suspends operations
Tara Mines boss says company was facing ‘tremendous unsustainable losses’ Tara Mines boss says company was facing ‘tremendous unsustainable losses’
rnliirish coast guardwexfordgardaifirerescuelifeboatdunmore eastwaterford fire unit
N7 crash: Solicitor accuses coroner of outrageous treatment of dead men's families

N7 crash: Solicitor accuses coroner of outrageous treatment of dead men's families

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more