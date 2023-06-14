Man dies after assault in west Dublin

By Claudia Savage, PA

A man has died after an altercation with another man in west Dublin on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Main Street, Ongar. One man, in his 40s, was taken to Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, where he was pronounced dead.

The scene has been preserved and the Garda Technical Bureau have been asked to conduct a technical examination.

An incident room has been established at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone in the vicinity of Main Street between 6.30pm and 7pm to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station, quoting reference PR19761/2023.